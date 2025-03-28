Chinese woman charged with money laundering over land, vehicles transactions

-following eight-month probe

A Chinese national, Ying Xing Su yesterday appear-ed in two magistrate’s courts charged with a series of money laundering offences – involving land and cars – and was placed on $1.7m bail.

The Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) yesterday said that the charges against the travel agent came after an eight-month investigation. SOCU said that she was not required to plead to the charges.

At the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court before acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty it was alleged that Su on Friday 17th September 2021, at Georgetown, acquired or possessed a motor vehicle, a Land Rover Freelander bearing registration number PAB 4011, knowing or having reasonable grounds to believe that the said motor vehicle had been derived, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly from proceeds of crime.