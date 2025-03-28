Guyana, US sign MoU to address shared security challenges

Guyana and the United States yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to address shared security challenges which range from heavily strengthening narcotics cooperation, to supporting this country’s regional leadership role and countering transnational crime and general information sharing.

“Our joint commitment in enhanced partnership in combating transnational crime – inclusive of narcotrafficking, human trafficking, money laundering, and all forms of smuggling – is reflected in an enhanced MoU signed today,” President Irfaan Ali said yesterday at a joint press conference held with visiting US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The two countries signed the document which pledges joint cooperation on a number of issues with the provisions being subject to modification if agreed to by the parties.

“Today, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hugh Hilton Todd and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are signing a Memorandum of Understanding between our two countries to deepen security cooperation and address regional challenges, including countering narcotics trafficking and transnational organized crime,” Ministry of Foreign Affairs representative Peggy McLennan said before Rubio and Todd signed the document.