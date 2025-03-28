Law enforcement, GRA ready to act on Mohameds – Nandlall

Law enforcement and the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) are respectively preparing to act, having received sufficient information on why Nazar ‘Shell’ Mohamed, his son Azruddin Mohamed and former Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs Mae Thomas were last June sanctioned by the United States, Attorney General Anil Nandlall SC yesterday said.

“They are going to act. They have formally communicated that to the Government of Guyana and I presume that they will act any time now,” Nandlall told reporters yesterday on the sidelines of a joint press conference with President Irfaan Ali and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

On June 11, 2024, the United States Department of The Treasury imposed sanctions on the Mohameds over the alleged massive smuggling of gold. Toussaint Jr Thomas, was cited for alleged corruption leading to her being immediately sent on leave by the government here.

Allegations against the Mohameds include defrauding the government here of some US$50 million in taxes from smuggled gold, as well as bribing public officials.