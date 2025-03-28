Melly Mel placed on bond for visa overstay

Social media activist Melissa Atwell Holder, better known as Melly Mel, was granted a bond today by Immigration Judge Francis Mwangi after being detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for a visa overstay.

Atwell Holder appeared remotely from a Louisiana ICE holding facility, while her attorney, Joyce Booth, participated online. Booth told the court she was unaware of the reason for her client’s detention, noting that Atwell Holder has been married to a U.S. citizen for two years. She stated that her client entered the country on a visa and subsequently applied for a change of status. Atwell Holder currently holds an approved I-130 petition and has a pending I-485 application for adjustment of status.

Judge Mwangi questioned the basis for ICE’s detention, prompting Kieone Cochran, a representative from the Office of the Principal Legal Advisor, to cite a visa overstay as the reason. Booth argued that her client had followed proper legal procedures and applied for a status adjustment in September 2023. She emphasized that Atwell Holder has no criminal history and does not pose a flight risk.

Mwangi granted bond in the amount of US$7,500 and set a deadline of April 18, 2025, for Booth to submit copies of the I-130 and I-485 applications.

Days ago, the US Embassy issued a notice in Guyana about the consequences of a visa overstay.