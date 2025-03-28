Rubio issues stark warning to Caracas

‘It will be a very bad day if Venezuela attacked Guyana or ExxonMobil’

In the starkest warning yet to Venezuela, the United States yesterday said that were Caracas to attack Guyana or ExxonMobil infrastructure in the Atlantic Ocean, the end result would be dire.

“It would be a very bad day for the Venezuelan regime if they were to attack Guyana or attack ExxonMobil or anything like it… it would be a very bad day, a very bad week for them, and it would not end well for them,” visiting US Secretary of State Marco Rubio yesterday told a joint press conference held with President Irfaan Ali at State House.

The Secretary of State was asked by Stabroek News if the US would stand by Guyana militarily if it was attacked by Venezuela and what would be their response if ExxonMobil came under assault during operations in this country’s waters.

“I’m not going to get into details of what we’ll do. We’re not big on those kinds of threats. I think everybody understands, and I want it to be clear. We’ve made this clear repeatedly. I think the US Navy today is making it clear and demonstrating our ability to… we have a big navy, and it can get almost anywhere, it can get anywhere in the world, and we have commitments that exist today with Guyana,” he said.

It was announced by the GDF yesterday that a joint exercise with the US Navy ship USS Normandy was underway in Guyana’s Exclusive Economic Zone.

“We want to build on those (commitments), expand on those, and we’ll leave it for the appropriate time but suffice it to say that if that regime were to do something such as that, it would be a very bad move. It would be a big mistake for them,” he added. He described the Venezuelan regime as a narco-trafficking one.

In recent months, Venezuelan belligerence and threats against Guyana have been on display. It has declared that it will be conducting elections in Guy-ana’s county of Essequibo on May 25th. Guyana has since written the Inter-national Court of Justice (ICJ) on the matter. On March 1st a Venezuelan navy ship sailed into Guyana’s waters off the Demerara coastline and harassed ExxonMobil vessels.

During his opening remarks, Rubio noted that Guyana and the US yesterday signed a Security Pact MoU [Memorandum of Understanding] to address combatting transnational and other crimes and it is needed more so now for this country, given its potential for wealth accumulation from oil.

He said that threats from other nations can also come when there is prosperity.

“Because unfortunately, sometimes crime is attracted by prosperity and targets prosperity, and the other are regional threats. The regional threats based on illegitimate territorial claims by a narco trafficking regime,” Rubio said.

He added, “And I want to be frank, and I’ve said this during my time as a senator, and I have full confidence in saying it now as the Secretary of State; there will be consequences for adventurism. There will be consequences for aggressive actions and that’s why our partnership in that regard, will be important. “

He said that the US did not want it to be a “feature” of its relationship, “but it is a necessity of our relationship, because you have a very difficult challenge on your hands with a dictator that’s making illegitimate territorial claims.”

It is why, he said, that Guyana has “our full commitment and support today. We’re demonstrating it both in tangible ways, and we’re going to look for ways to make it long term sustainable, ways to make abundantly clear that we are invested, both as a nation and from our people and being your partner in transformation and in prosperity, and we will not allow illegitimate territorial claims to be an impediment to your dreams and to your right to develop this country, into a symbol that I hope will inspire others to follow the example.”

President Ali, highlighted that Guyana and the US share a long bond of friendship and partnership. He also related out that during discussions with Rubio, Venezuela’s aggression and that country’s violation of the Argyle Agreement was pointed out.

“I’m very pleased at the reassurance of the US and ensuring the safeguard of our territorial integrity and sovereignty, our partnership and joint commitment to the safeguard of this region from every disruptive force, is key to the maintenance of democracy and an adherence to the rule of law,” the President said.

“The threats from Venezuela were specifically discussed; their blatant violation of the ICJ order and Argyle declaration were noted,” he added.

On December 14, 2023, in Argyle, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Presidents Ali and Maduro signed an agreement – The Joint Declaration of Argyle for Dialogue and Peace between Guyana and Venezuela. Since then, Venezuela has engaged in multiple acts of aggression and provocation.

Ali said that Guyana will be a trusted partner to the US, as both sides continue to build a stable and peaceful hemisphere. “Indeed, the best of partnership are those built on shared values, mutual trust and a commitment to the rule of law and international order. This is what underpins our bilateral relationship and friendship,” the President said.

“The United States is our trusted partner as we continue to build a stable, secure and democratic society here, this visit has allowed us to consolidate our bilateral agenda, defining policies and outlining clear intentions in areas of security, trade, energy investments, infrastructure, democracy, regional peace and stability, human capital, deployment and development,” he added.

The US’ support for Guyana was alluded to on Tuesday by US Special Envoy for Latin America, Mauricio Claver-Carone who said that this country’s security was key priority for Washington and that the two sides will work towards security cooperation.

“The security of Guyana is a key priority for us in the same way that we have been working with countries in the Gulf States to ensure the security cooperation from the regional threats there, Iran, et cetera. We want to work with Guyana in order to ensure the security cooperation there and its guarantees on its security,” Claver-Carone said.

“We’ve seen the threats from Venezuela. We’ve seen the approaches towards Exxon facilities. Obviously, that’s unacceptable and we want to work together to ensure binding – and find an agreement towards binding security cooperation,” he added.

Highlighting Guyana’s exponential economic growth over the past five years, he posited that the US believes the cooperation between Washington and Georgetown is “a win-win for both” sides.

Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and the High Representative of the European Union – the G7 – have all condemned the Venezuelan act of aggression in Guyana’s waters. The G7 also called for a restoration of democracy in Venezuela.

In their statement issued following their March 12 to 14 meeting in Charlevoix, Canada, the ministers stated, “We also agreed Venezuelan naval vessels threatening Guyana’s commercial vessels is unacceptable and an infringement of Guyana’s internationally recognized sovereign rights. We reaffirmed respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations as an enduring value.”