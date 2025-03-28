Guyana News

Silvies donates 48 sewing machines to ministry

The handing over of the machines (Ministry of Human Services and Social Security photo)
The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security has extended gratitude to Silvies Industrial Solutions Inc. for their donation of 48 sewing machines.

“This valuable contribution will significantly bolster our ongoing efforts, particularly through the Women’s Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN) and our broader network of training initiatives, to cultivate essential skills in women, fostering their economic independence and long-term self-sufficiency”, the ministry said in a release yesterday.

