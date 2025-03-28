Team Mohamed, PPP supporters in another clash at No.43 Village

Tensions between businessman Azruddin Mohamed and PPP supporters escalated once again on Wednesday when a heated confrontation broke out during his visit to No. 43 Village, Corentyne.

Just a day after a similar disruption in Letter Kenny, the latest altercation saw PPP activist Indira Jafferally embroiled in a physical clash with a resident.

According to eyewitnesses, Jafferally led a group of PPP-aligned protesters, who gathered along the roadside, screaming derogatory remarks and attempting to disrupt Mohamed’s engagement with villagers. However, tensions spiraled out of control when Jafferally allegedly slapped a resident, who retaliated in kind.