US, China row spills into the open here

A simmering contest for influence here between the US and China spilled into the open after remarks at State House yesterday by President Irfaan Ali and visiting US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio.

In the wake of concerns raised by Guyana and other Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries that the United States’ imposition of steep fines on Chinese vessels portends devastating economic effects for them, Rubio said he will raise the issue with the Trump administration when he returns home.

“We’ve heard it throughout our visits here in the Caribbean, and we’re going to take it back and explain to those who are in charge of trade policy, that there are some implications to applying it to certain nations who are partners and who are seeking to develop their economies, in ways that I think serve the national interest of the United States, not to mention the national interest of our partners,” Rubio said when asked about the talks on the issue during his visit here.