I reject all forms of violence

Dear Editor,

Guyana is in a crisis, and I will continue to say it until the truth is acknowledged. With the GRE 2025 elections approaching later this year, it is evident that the PPP/C is on shaky ground. I have been closely observing the political climate and the behaviour of certain individuals. The latest incident involved a female PPP/C supporter, Ms. Indira Jafarally, who physically assaulted a male, provoking a retaliatory response from the gentleman.

It is disheartening to witness figures like Nigel Dharamlall and others attempt to demonize the gentleman without understanding the full context. Fortunately, thanks to social media and those who recorded the incident, the public is able to see through the PPP/C’s propaganda. The silence of the PPP/C leadership in this matter is telling. Should we assume that they are the masterminds or intellectual authors behind such acts of violence?

This incident brings to mind the events of March 15, 2020, when PPP/C supporters attacked innocent schoolchildren traveling home on a minibus in Bath, WCB. Healthcare workers and police officers were also targeted in attacks in Lusignan, ECD. Are we destined to relive these same moments in 2025? We must rise above such behaviour! I appeal to all Guyanese; whether you are an AFC, PPP/C, or PNCR supporter, not to let political emotions dictate your actions. We are One People, One Nation, and One Destiny. Let us define ourselves as Guyanese, not by our political affiliation. No political party owns us as individuals. Many of us engage civilly through political institutions to contribute to the development of our nation.

As Guyana approaches fifty-nine (59) years of independence, it is disheartening to see our nation still politically divided by a few power-hungry politicians. The time has come for a new political paradigm in Guyana. How much longer will the vulnerable suffer while the rich continue to benefit? Change is coming. I appeal to my brothers and sisters; our ancestors fought for adult suffrage and the right to vote, striving to make a difference for themselves, their families, and society. In 2025, we will have the opportunity to vote for a stable, fair, and just society. We have witnessed the devastation that marginalization and corruption have caused, and we know that democracy must once again be the cornerstone of our nation. Therefore, I vehemently reject any and all forms of violence. Guyana will rise from the ashes!

Sincerely,

Annette Ferguson, MP