In support of the call for the resignation of the Minister of Education

Dear Editor,

The recent call for the resignation of the Minister with responsibility for Education is timely and CRG supports this position. CRG had previously called for the Minister’s suspension shortly after the Dharamlall scandal was exposed. Too many concerns are being raised continually.

The mishandling of the risks stated by the inspector prior to the Mahdia dorm fire that led to a major tragedy in our country, the access provided to someone of questionable character to young vulnerable children, the poor handling and disregard for teachers’ rights, and the lack of improvement in the performance of our students are sufficient grounds for the removal of the subject minister. The recent scandal in the GOAL programme is yet another indication of gross mismanagement. Too many processes that should be in place to keep our students safe and well educated are either broken or missing. Our country cannot afford to let these major inadequacies remain in place for such an important role in our society. Please see attached photo of the Minister with a child shortly after the tragedy. It speaks for itself.

We need better leadership for our students and we need the ministry to be led by someone who takes the job of educating and keeping our students safe more seriously. Schools continue to be built without the adequate fire safety measures being put in place. We cannot afford to continue to allow officials to gamble with the lives of our children. From numerous near misses to a major tragedy, and continued numerous near misses that can lead to another tragedy, makes it urgent that the Ministry of Education be led by someone who will act upon the current risks in a more pressing manner. CRG also calls for the immediate resignation of the subject Minister.

Sincerely,

Jamil Changlee

Chairman

The Cooperative Republicans of

Guyana