BCB issues talent debarment list for 2025

The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) has issued its 2025 talent debarment list for players who are ineligible to compete in second division tournaments sanctioned by the entity.

This was disclosed in an official correspondence. A talent debarment list is not a disciplinary register but a catalogue of players who are prevented from playing below their skill level. It effectively prevents players from competing in divisions that are below their present level.

The release stated that female players and U-21 players are not debarred. However, national U-21 players who have played or featured in the national senior realm will not be eligible to compete.