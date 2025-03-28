Guyana to commence title push against T&T

CWI U-15 50-Over Cricket

Guyana will open their campaign against Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) in the Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Under-15 Championship in Antigua & Barbuda, according to the published the fixtures.

The Guyanese will oppose T&T on April 15th at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. They will then oppose Jamaica in their second encounter two days later at the Antigua Recreation Ground.

The Leeward Islands will be Guyana’s third opponent on April 19th at the aforesaid venue, with the Windward Islands being their penultimate foe two days later at the same facility.