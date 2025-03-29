Blind loyalty

A few days ago, I saw a video of a woman who supports one political party slapping a man who supports another political party. He retaliated immediately. There were reports that the police arrested the man because the aggressor claimed that he had assaulted her. However, when video footage surfaced that he was not the aggressor, he was released. We must be grateful that we live in a time where false accounts will not always lead to wrongful prosecution. Modern technology which includes social media has opened our eyes to situations where in the past we would have been ill-informed. Nevertheless, this situation still reveals how dangerous and dishonest some of the people who blindly support political parties are – that they would lie and play victim even when they are the aggressor. They would willingly participate in the destruction of others and this country once it serves their political party.

With this incident caught on camera, we are reminded of the rusty chains that stain the hands and feet of our people. It continues – the perpetuation of violence for the keepers of the keys to prisons the people dwell in; whether it is a woman slapping a man, cutlass-wielding or gun- toting, school children stoned, or people beaten or broken bones, blood has been spilled in the name of blind party loyalty.