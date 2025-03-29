Boy drowns after going into Atlantic in old freezer

A 14-year-old student of Lancaster, Secondary School at Mahaica drowned after he went swimming in the Atlantic Ocean with friends in an old freezer. His body was recovered at the Unity Beach, Mahaica.

According to police, the incident with Emmanuel Downer, a 14-year-old who lived at Lot 50 Haslington Village on East Coast Demerara occurred at approximately 16:00hrs on Wednesday at Unity Beach in Mahaica.

Investigations so far revealed that the teen along with three other students, had left school in the afternoon and proceeded to Unity Beach, where they went swimming in the Atlantic Ocean. One of the students told investigators that they all entered an old freezer and while sailing out in the water, the freezer capsized and Downer suddenly disappeared.

One of the students contacted Downer’s mother, Elisha Dailey, and informed her of the incident. As a result, a report was made to the Cove and John Police Station, leading to the formation of a search party.

Downer’s body was discovered approximately 500 meters away from shore on a sandbank in the Atlantic, entangled in a fishing seine, and lying face-up. The scene was processed and photographed. No visible mark of violence was observed.

The body was taken to Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination. Statements were taken, and investigations are ongoing.