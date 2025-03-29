Digitising at ministry aims to reduce processing time for 50 social services

By Telesha Ramnarine

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security has embarked on a digital transformation initiative that is intended to reduce the processing time for applications regarding the over 50 social services it provides.

The improvement will occur through the implementation of the Beneficiary Registry and Document Management System (BRDMS).

The ministry, in partnership with the Inter-American Development Bank and Synergy International Systems Inc. last Friday hosted its last training session with staff of the ministry on the new platform which the ministry plans to implement later this year.

This will allow for access to all of

the ministry’s data in one location, in the form of a simple database and layout. Staff in all departments of the ministry were trained during the period March 10 to 21, 2025.