Dozens protest non-functioning of Commissioner of Information

Some of the persons who gathered
Dozens of persons from civil society and the media yesterday protested outside of the Office of the Com-missioner of Information on East Street over the non-functioning of the office and the absence of reports to parliament.

Attorney and chartered accountant, Christopher Ram, who spearheaded the protest, reiterated that access to information is a fundamental right.

“Access to information is an absolute right. It should be a protected right for every citizen to know what the government is doing with their resources. That right means that when you demand information, you should receive it within a specified time,” he told Stabroek News.

He criticized the current system, stating that the concentration of authority in a single office limits transparency.

