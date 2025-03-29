Initiative launched for climate smart decisions, ecosystems protection

By Telesha Ramnarine

The CLEWs initiative or the Climate, Land, Energy and Water systems model was launched yesterday in hopes of assisting the Guyana Government to make climate smart decisions, use resources wisely, protect its rich ecosystems and ensure the wellbeing of its population.

CLEWs was launched in the Education Lecture Theatre of the University of Guyana (UG), at Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown, in partnership with the High Commission of Canada.

The project, led by Catalyste+ in collaboration with Simon Fraser University (SFU) in Canada and UG, is designed to support policymakers by providing a comprehensive tool to analyse the interconnections between climate, land use, energy and water systems.

“There’s a nexus between climate, land, energy, water resources; they’re inseparable. It’s part of the environmental landscape. Should you impact one of those, it will affect everything else, having a domino effect,” Chief Hydromet Officer in the Ministry of Agriculture Dr Garvin Cummings told Stabroek News.