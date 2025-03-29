Jacklow boatbuilder gets two years for marijuana

Hafeez Butters, a 29-year-old boatbuilder of Jacklow, Upper Pomeroon River, Essequibo Coast, was charged with the possession of 959.5 grammes of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking

A release from the police said that Butters was nabbed with the cannabis on Monday 24th March 2025, at Lima Public Road, Essequibo Coast.

The defendant appeared on Wednesday at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court, virtually, before Magistrate Tamieka Clarke, where the charge was read to him. He pleaded guilty as charged and was sentenced to two years imprisonment, with a fine of $863,550.