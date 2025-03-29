Man gets life imprisonment without parole for Linden shooting

-described as `danger to society’

A man who had been found guilty of discharging a loaded firearm was on Thursday sentenced to life imprisonment without parole by Justice Navindra Singh at the High Court in Demerara after being described as a “danger to society”.

Colwyn Alex Croal stood before the court to hear the verdict.

The court heard the various probation reports. Defence counsel for Croal, Donavan Rangiah questioned the probation officer about key moments she missed while creating the reports.

However, she explained that she encountered difficulties while conducting her investigation since persons were not receptive to giving information since they feared for their lives.