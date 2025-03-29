`Notorious’ Essequibo Coast man shot during police arrest

Vishal Anauge, called ‘Ghan’, a 30-year-old unemployed resident of Adventure, Essequibo Coast, wanted for a series of offences, was captured by police yesterday during which he sustained gunshot wounds.

At about 08.10 hours yesterday, police ranks from Regional Division #2 acting on information received, attended the Spring Garden public road, Essequibo Coast, in two separate unmarked vehicles. Upon arrival, they observed the wanted man with a strap bag over his shoulder and a cutlass in hand, heading south on the eastern side of the public road.

As the unmarked cars approached him, he ran east into a yard and proceeded further east along the sea dam whereupon the ranks disembarked and gave chase while shouting for him to stop and surrender himself.