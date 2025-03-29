Road that Rubio criticized was not built by Chinese

The Heroes Highway which links George-town to the Cheddi Jagan International Airport and which US Secretary of State Marco Rubio criticised in Suriname as the product of poor work by Chinese companies was constructed by local contractors.

“In a lot of these countries, the Chinese companies go and do a terrible job, not a bad job—a terrible job,” Rubio said. “I just came from Guyana, where we had to drive on a road the Chinese built. We almost all had concussions because the road was so bad.”

He went on to state that the quality of work was unacceptable and that if such construction had taken place in the United States, “someone would sue for a lot of money.”

“They were better off with a dirt road than the road we were just on,” Rubio added. “It’s not the fault of the current administration. That road was built before, but they did a terrible job.”

Former Public Works Minister and opposition Member of Parliament David Patterson yesterday said that Rubio was referring to the Eccles-to-Great Diamond Highway, commonly known as Heroes Highway, which was not built by the Chinese, but by local contractors.

“What he’s referring to is what every Guyanese knows—it’s a poorly constructed road,” Patterson told Stabroek News. “We’ve been saying that all along. It opened in 2023, and even today, they’re still patching it.”

“I distinctly remember one of the contractors calling me in distress, saying we had to speak up because they were just digging out mud and pouring concrete. We did. I made several statements about the poor specifications, poor supervision, and poor construction, and this is the result”, he said.

Patterson said it was embarrassing that a foreign official had to highlight the issue and rejected the claim that Chinese companies were responsible for the highway’s condition.

“Of course, the Chinese had nothing to do with it. Even they would be ashamed of this,” he stated.

When asked if Rubio might have been referring to the main East Bank Road, which he also had to traverse, Patterson dismissed the possibility.

“That is doubtful because you can’t drive fast enough on that road to get a concussion,” he explained.

Patterson defended the condition of the East Bank Road under the previous administration, stating:

“When we left office in 2020, that road was 200% better than it is now.”

He blamed the current government’s approach to development, saying it often prioritizes speed over quality, leading to long-term infrastructure failures.

In 2021, the Ministry of Housing and Water awarded contracts totaling $13.3 billion for the construction of the Eccles-to-Great Diamond alternative four-lane highway. The goal of the project was to reduce traffic congestion along the East Bank corridor.

Originally set for completion in 18 months, the project faced multiple setbacks, pushing the deadline to December 2024.

The highway consists of 9.4 km of reinforced concrete roads, 12 heavy-duty bridges, 12 km of drains and a major culvert.

The entire road link—from Mandela Avenue to Great Diamond—was budgeted at $13.9 billion GYD and executed by several contractors, including Guy America Construction Inc. (in joint venture with M&P Investments and Puran Bros) Colin Talbot Contracting Services & Eron Lall Civil Engineering Works (joint venture) Aronco Services Inc., Junior Sammy Guyana Inc., M. Balgobin & Sons Contracting Services and Electrical Supplies, KSM Investments Ltd., Brass Aluminum & Cast Iron Foundry Ltd.

The road link was originally conceived by President Irfaan Ali during his tenure as Minister of Housing and Water but was shelved under the APNU+AFC administration. The first phase, Mandela to Eccles, was completed at a cost of $2.646 billion with nearly a dozen contractors involved.