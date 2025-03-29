US$35m injected into banking system on Thursday – Jagdeo

The government on Thurs-day injected US$35 million into the banking system to address a foreign currency shortage that had been highlighted by some businesses.

Speaking at his weekly press conference on Thurs-day, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo explained that while careful consideration was given to the timing and flow of currency before the intervention, the injection was necessary.

“We only address mismatches between the revenue flow of currency and the demand for currency. The timing is crucial, so we intervene to smooth out the flow. Like today, the central bank intervened and injected $35 million USD into the banking system. As I’ve said before, we have the capability to put as much foreign currency into the banking system as needed to meet legitimate demands and to balance the flow. However, we do so in a measured way because we don’t want to cause an appreciation of the currency. If too much money is injected at once, it can lead to an appreciation of the currency, which could ultimately cause Dutch Disease. That would be bad for the agriculture and manufacturing sectors,” Jagdeo stated.