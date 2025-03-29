ADHD, cervical cancer now covered by Jamaica National Health Fund

(Jamaica Gleaner) Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and cervical cancer are now covered under the National Health Fund’s (NHF) card programme, the government agency has announced.

The addition took effect on March 27 and increased the number of conditions covered to 24.

Coverage includes:

ADHD: The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Methylphenidate is now covered for individuals of all ages diagnosed with ADHD. The NHF subsidy for the Concerta 18 milligram tablet is $174.38.

Cervical Cancer: Subsidies are now available for eight APIs used in treatment, including Bevacizumab, Carboplatin, Cisplatin, Gemcitabine, Filgrastim, Paclitaxel injections, as well as Dexamethasone and Metoclopramide tablets. The available subsidies range from $2.64 for a Dexamethasone-PMS 0.5mg tablet to $96,000 for a Bevacizumab 400mg/16ml injection.

NHF’s Chief Executive Officer, Everton Anderson, noted that the continuous expansion of the programme to improve healthcare accessibility is important.

“We are always assessing the health landscape, considering the cost of care, and listening to the recommendations of key stakeholders in order to devise new ways to improve access, ease financial burden, and ultimately contribute to better health and economic outcomes. The expansion of coverage is evidence of this,” he said. ” We implore all prospective beneficiaries to enroll and utilise the services available to assist in managing their illnesses.”

Jamaican residents diagnosed with any of the 24 covered conditions may apply for an NHF card by submitting a completed application form, signed by their physician, to the nearest NHF card centre islandwide.

With this expansion, the NHF card programme provides greater support for cervical cancer prevention and management. Since June 2024, women aged 21 to 64 have been eligible for a $1,300 subsidy on a Pap smear test every three years, while high-risk women can access the subsidy annually.