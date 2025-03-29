Courageous voices from Micobie

Guyanese from every descent have long been considered as long-suffering. We endure. We bare we chafe. We seek greener pastures while our mouths are wide shut. However, every few years, somebody breaks the mould and the powers that be are quick to problem-solve to silence the dissenting view and return to the status quo. Even as we dig deeper in the “Guyanese descent” pool we see different paths, we have the Indigenous groups, Africans, East Indians, Portuguese, Europeans and Chinese. For the sake of this editorial, the Indigenous group will be referred to as the group that’s the most long-suffering.

Throughout centuries, the Indigenous groups in Guyana have been known to reap what they sow, live off the land, and be a peaceful people. In the face of adversity, they bond together and are relentless in their pursuit of peace – no matter what they need to sacrifice to attain it. Consequently, some may say that in their silence, they almost seem complicit in the actions taken to oppress them by outsiders/oppressors/the government – synonyms.

Silence in the face of adversity should not be taken for granted or as an indication of weakness. In the face of your oppressors, silence, in the case of needing a stimulus to change state, should only be seen as encouragement for those who once shared your dedication to silence, to raise their voices for the advent of change.

This was demonstrated in the case of the 10 parents from Micobie, whose daughters died horribly while in the care of the State. For two years, these parents remained silent, enduring their grief in private, their pain notably unacknowledged by those in power and highlighted after SN’s visit late last year. But then, something shifted. The silence broke, not with a whimper, but with a collective roar. These parents — despite the immense weight of their loss — found the strength to come together and pursue justice. They decided to sue the state, to hold those responsible accountable for the deaths of their children. They understood that they had the right to demand fairness, that their voices had value, and that their suffering was not to be dismissed.

To decide to take action, after years of quiet endurance, is no small feat. It requires an extraordinary mental fortitude — the ability to move past the fear of retribution, the pressure to remain silent, and the weight of long-standing trauma. It takes an unshakable courage to stand up against not just those who have wronged you, but also against a community that might tell you to accept what’s been given and stay quiet.

These parents, in their decision to fight for justice, have shown us all the power of solidarity and the strength in coming together. They have taught us that silence does not mean submission — that in the right moment, silence can be the birthplace of action, the spark that ignites a call for change.

We must acknowledge and honour the bravery it takes to rise from the silence of suffering, to raise one’s voice not just for personal gain, but for the broader cause of justice. It is a lesson for all Guyanese — regardless of our descent, regardless of our background — that we, too, have the right to speak out, to demand better, and to refuse to accept a future that continues the cycle of oppression.

It is the quiet before the storm, the stillness in which change is nurtured. And when that silence breaks, when the voices of the oppressed rise together, they become unstoppable. The fight for justice in Guyana is far from over, but it is the courageous voices — like those of the parents from Micobie — that will lead the charge toward a better future for all.