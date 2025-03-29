A perceived lack of protocol?

Dear Editor,

It was observed the perceived lack of protocol and or courtesy by the SN reporter first up to field a question at the joint media conference with the President and the visiting Secretary of State. After identification, the reporter immediately plunged into the question without acknowledging the President or Secretary of State or to whom the question was directed to. Contrast that with the foreign reporter immediately following the SN reporter who observed all courtesies and protocols, acknowledged both the President and Secretary of State and directed her question to the Secretary of State. While it might not be seen or interpreted as disrespectful, certainly decorum should be observed, to avoid that which can be viewed as embarrassing on the international stage.

Sincerely,

Shamshun Mohamed