Dear Editor,

Why should the USA be allowed to be bullish, that the threat of visa sanctions on other countries’ officials (and their families) will end up with the officials making detrimental agreements to their peoples’ lives? Would (our) officials continue to put so much value on going to USA that they may give into USA blackmail and avoid standing up for what is in their countries’ best interest?

Why is Marco Rubio not meeting all Caribbean states together? The issues under discussion seem to affect every nation similarly. It is encouraging to read that Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Antigua, etc., are taking the same stance on Cuba’s health contribution to the region. Guyana has to work with its CARICOM partners and improve the region’s welfare.

Sincerely,

Faiyaz Alli