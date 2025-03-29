Significant progress made in incorporating indigenous education into the national framework

Dear Editor,

I write in response to the claims made in the editorial `Indigenous education’, which appeared in the March 28 Stabroek News suggesting that the Ministry of Education has not done enough to include indigenous education in the national curriculum. This assertion is fallacious and fails to recognize the substantial efforts consciously and deliberately undertaken to ensure the inclusion of indigenous culture, history, and contributions in education generally and educational resources specifically.

The recently prepared and distributed Concise Notes for NGSA – Social Studies is a prime example of the Ministry’s commitment to equality and inclusivity. This resource provides comprehensive coverage of Indigenous culture and its contributions to Guyanese society. As it did for every other ethnic group. For example, in the Grade 4 curriculum, under the topic ‘Respect for Leaders,’ students are taught about local and national leaders, including the Toshao, who is highlighted as an essential community leader. All pupils across Guyana would be learning at and tested on same. Further-more, under the unit ‘Ethnic Groups,’ Amerindian culture and contributions are given the same recognition as all other ethnic groups, reinforcing their integral role in our society. Additionally, Amerindian Heritage Month is explicitly identified as a time to celebrate Indigenous history, culture, and contributions.

Educational textbooks further emphasize Indigenous education. Social Studies Made Easy, a key textbook for Grades Five and Six, includes an in-depth exploration of Amerindian culture and contributions. The book provides a map identifying the locations of different Amerindian groups within Guyana and highlights iconic Indigenous landmarks such as the Umana Yana Monument, which symbolizes Amerindian heritage and significance.

Similarly, the text Guyana: Our Country, Our Home, while not published by the Ministry, is used by our classrooms and dedicates an entire chapter to the Amerindians under Unit Four: ‘Our History and Culture.’ This chapter explores their migration, way of life, diet, cultural and spiritual beliefs, contributions, and integration into society. It also lists notable Amerindians and their portfolios, ensuring students gain a thorough understanding of their impact on the nation’s development. Same was done for all other ethnicities.

Additionally, the Ministry of Education has implemented initiatives to support Indigenous language instruction. Currently, teachers from 16 nursery schools in South Rupununi are being trained in dual language/multilingual practice in education, incorporating Wapichan as a classroom language. The Hinterland communities train educators within their own communities, fostering local development and preserving cultural education. These were only established in the last two years. EdyouFM, the Ministry’ very own radio station transmits exclusive educational content to many Amer-indian villages daily, while the Guyana Learning Channel (GLC), the only television channel of its kind dedicated to teaching and learning in the Caribbean, dedicates six channels to educational content, broadcasting over 2,000 locally produced educational videos to more than 93% of our Indigenous villages across Guyana. Four years ago this reach was at 2%.

The inclusion of indigenous topics extends to national assessments as well. The National Grade Five and Six Assessments contain numerous questions that evaluate students’ knowledge of Indigenous people, demonstrating a deliberate effort to ensure Amerindian culture is taught and is reflected at the examination level.

Moreover, significant infrastructural developments have been made to improve access to education for Indigenous children. Schools have been constructed or expanded in several indigenous communities, including Matthews Ridge, Hosororo, Kwebana, Waramuri, Phillipai, Jawalla, Monkey Mountain, Nappi, Massara, Tabatinga, and Karasabai, among others. These developments provide indigenous children with greater opportunities for quality education. Indeed, about 18 secondary schools are currently being constructed when for the entire existence of Guyana these regions have had only 12 secondary schools.

While we acknowledge the error referenced in The Guyanese in the World (Grade 3) and sincerely regret the inaccuracy, the Ministry of Education remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering an inclusive curriculum that accurately reflects and celebrates the diverse cultural heritage of Guyana.

We firmly believe that significant progress has been made in incorporating indigenous education into the national framework. Therefore, the claims presented in the `Indigenous education’ editorial are unfounded and we encourage the writer to recognize the meaningful strides taken to ensure that indigenous perspectives, histories, and contributions are properly represented in our educational system.

The Ministry remains open to constructive dialogue and collaboration to further enhance inclusivity in education.

We also humbly point out that, as we remain committed to always publishing perfect documents, and as we consciously invest in this going forward, this will neither be the first nor last text or other book in and around the world to contain errata.

It should be noted that this is the first time the Ministry of Education has had an Office of the Deputy Chief Education Officer with responsibility of the Amerindian Hinterland Education Deve-lopment. This was done so that inclusion is not just a catch phrase.

Sincerely,

Omwattie Ramdin

Director, NCERD.