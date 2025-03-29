What therefore is the secret formula to the Chinese-run supermarkets in Guyana?  

Dear Editor,

Several decades ago, dating back to the 1960’s and 1970’s, the last Chinese-owned grocery retail stores closed their doors to business in the town of New Amsterdam. They left a void which was soon filled by locally owned grocery stores. However, with the advent of oil discoveries off the coast of Guyana, the town has seen an influx of new Chinese-owned supermarkets and hardware stores.

Today, in the town of approximately 45,000 people with a sluggish to almost stagnant economy, there are some fifteen [15] and counting, new Chinese-owned businesses. They offer for sale a wide range of consumer items including haberdasheries, groceries, and beverages, building materials, malts and wines among others. In most cases, their prices are much lower than their Guyanese counterparts. How are local businesses surviving with such competition is a multi-million-dollar question. When certain key consumer items are in short supply, including sugar in local stores, they can be found on the shelves of Chinese-owned businesses.

Some local business owners have resorted to renting their buildings to the foreigners just to stay afloat financially. The story becomes intriguing and worrisome when the rentals are revealed. Local businesses are reportedly renting their stores for between G$500,000 and G$600,000 per month. Apart from this exorbitant rental, the Chinese ae also undertaking to renovate and improve the buildings to meet their needs at their own expense. Along the Corentyne the situation is no different with a proliferation of Chinese-owned businesses scattered along the 49 -mile-long coast paying similar rentals.

My layman’s question with a background in journalism and diplomacy and not economics is this: – how is it possible for all these businesses to be financially viable with such high rentals, labour costs and other overheads selling the same identical consumer goods? The purchasing power of the working-age citizens in the township is definitely too miniscule to afford any form of profitability for so many businesses.

There must be some form of economic formula being utilisied here for earning a profit that is only known to the Chinese and maybe their official enablers/protectors. Several local business owners who rented their properties have declared their inability to earn that amount of money running their own businesses so quickly and gladly rented. The fact that these foreigners are unable to speak English makes shopping a major challenge

Maybe the Guyana Revenue Authority [GRA], the relevant arms of the Guyana Police Force [GPF} and the regulatory Govern-ment agencies with their professional expertise and training might be successful in interpreting this formula being used and then share it with the local business community and the general public. I eagerly look forward to the cracking of this economic formula that has so far eluded me.

Sincerely,

D. Dacosta