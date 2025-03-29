Success at sea:

PhotosSuccess at sea:By Stabroek News March 29, 2025 The GDF’s Patrol Vessel GDF S SHAHOUD and the U.S. Navy’s USS NORMANDY conducted successful coordinated manoeuvres in Guyana’s EEZ and international waters this week, according to a statement from the GDF yesterday . Focused on enhancing interoperability, communications, and maritime security, these exercises reinforce the growing defence partnership between Guyana and the United States, the statement added. This GDF photo shows the two vessels.Comments
