Crucial round 3 clashes set to shape Milo/Massy U18 Schools football competition

The Milo/Massy U18 Schools Football Competition enters a pivotal phase this weekend as Round 3 action unfolds at the Ministry of Education (MoE) and Queen’s College Grounds. With teams jockeying for position in the group standings, several matchups could prove decisive in determining the path to the knockout rounds.

The day kicks off at the MOE Ground with South Ruimveldt taking on Vreed-en-Hoop at 12:30 hrs.

South Ruimveldt will be eager to claim their first win after securing just one point from their previous two outings. Vreed-en-Hoop, still searching for their first point, will be desperate to turn their fortunes around.