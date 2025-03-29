GCB U17 Inter-County Tournament set to begin in Demerara tomorrow

The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) has officially announced the commencement of the 2025 GCB Male Under-17 Inter-County 50-Over Tournament, which will take place across various venues in Demerara. The highly anticipated competition will bring together the best young cricketers from defending champions Berbice, Demerara, Essequibo, and the Select XI, all competing for supremacy in a tournament designed to nurture the next generation of Guyanese cricket talent.

The tournament kicks off on Sunday, with two exciting opening-round fixtures.

The Select XI will go up against Demerara at the Transport Sports Club Ground, while Berbice will take on Essequibo at the LBI ground. The competition will continue on Monday with Essequibo facing Demerara at LBI and Berbice squaring off against the Select XI at Transport. The final round of matches is scheduled for Wednesday (April 2) featuring a thrilling contest between Demerara and Berbice at LBI, and a clash between Select XI and Essequibo at Transport.