Headquarters Team retains title in thrilling Commissioner’s T20 Final

Defending champions Headquarters Team successfully held on to their title in the annual Commissioner’s T20 Cricket Tournament, edging out the Officers Team in a nail-biting final at the Police Sports Club Ground, Eve Leary, yesterday. In a match filled with dramatic twists, Headquarters prevailed by just seven runs, becoming the first team to win the tournament in back-to-back years.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Headquarters started strongly, racing to 59 runs in the first five overs. However, a flurry of quick wickets slowed their momentum, leaving them struggling to rebuild. Middle-order batsman Troy Leitch played a crucial role in steadying the innings, smashing timely boundaries in the 16th and 17th overs to propel the total to 150. Kevon Boodie top-scored with 39, while Leitch contributed 34. Pernell London (18), Kyle Michael (16), David Hikel (15), and Hazel Williams (10) chipped in with useful runs before the team was bowled out in 19.3 overs. The Officers’ bowling attack was led by Troy Benn, who took three wickets, with Stephen Harris and Bernard Bailey picking up two apiece.