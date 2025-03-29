Rock Auto Legends Futsal finale set for thrilling showdown tonight

The highly anticipated grand finale of the Rock Auto Legends Futsal competition kicks off tonight at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH), Homestretch Avenue, with defending champions Back Circle set to battle Gold is Money for the coveted title and a $1 million prize.
Back Circle, aiming to retain their crown, will face a formidable challenge from Gold is Money in what promises to be an electrifying encounter at 10:30 PM. Both teams have displayed exceptional skill and resilience throughout the tournament, setting the stage for a showdown worthy of the grand finale.