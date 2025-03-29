Slingerz FC demolish Mainstay Goldstar FC in record-breaking 17-0 victory

Elite League Season VII

Slingerz FC delivered a ruthless performance at the National Training Centre in Providence last night, thrashing newcomers Mainstay Goldstar FC 17-0 in what will be remembered as one of the most lopsided results in Elite League history.

The match was a relentless display of dominance from Slingerz FC, who wasted no time asserting their superiority. Defender Romain Brackenridge opened the scoring in just the fourth minute, setting the tone for what would become a goal-fest. Lloyd Matthews and Jamal Pereira followed with goals in the 8th and 10th minutes, respectively, as Mainstay Goldstar struggled to cope with the relentless attacking waves.

Roshan Ritch added to the tally in the 18th minute before Darron Niles struck in the 27th. By the half-hour mark, Mainstay Goldstar were already in damage-control mode, but Slingerz FC showed no mercy. Kemar Beckford was particularly clinical, netting an astonishing four goals in a span of just 13 minutes (29’, 37’, 39’, 42’), ensuring that his team entered halftime with a commanding 9-0 lead.