Renewed call for the Lotto funds to be placed to the credit of the Consolidated Fund

During last week’s examination of the 2019 public accounts, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) was told that a concert held in that year was financed out of the proceeds from the Government’s share of the Guyana Lotteries. Apart from the lack of clarity as to whether it was a state function, the use of the Lotto funds once again calls into question whether such funds should not be deposited into the Consolidated Fund, instead of being placed in a special account to be used to meet expenditure without parliamentary approval.

Background information

In 1995, the Government of Guyana and the Canadian Bank Note (CBN) Ltd. entered into an agreement for CBN’s wholly owned subsidiary, the Guyana Lottery Company Inc., to conduct a national lottery. CBN agreed to pay a licence fee of 24 percent of the gross proceeds to the Government which undertook not to permit another lottery of similar scope during the life of the agreement. The funds were deposited in the Government Lottery Fund Account No. 3119 at the Bank of Guyana. In August 1996, Cabinet approved of the establishment of the Guyana Lotteries Commission to manage the proceeds from the lottery and to make payments approved by Cabinet.