Afreximbank to build US$180M centre in Barbados

– Guyana stands to benefit

Last Monday, the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) turned the sod for a US$180 million Afreximbank Africa Trade Centre (AATC) in Barbados, which the bank believes will bring increased trade and investment into the region and from which Guyana stands to significantly benefit.

The first of the bank’s trade centres located outside of Africa, it is slated to be opened by September 2027.

“For the first time in Africa’s relationship with its Diaspora, we are matching our words with concrete action, and we are, by so doing, poised to reclaim our destiny. For the first time, an African multilateral financial institution would be deeply rooted in the rich fields of the Caribbean, flying high its own white flag of openness and prosperity as well as those of its 54 African member states, tied in an unbroken embrace with its 12 Caricom participating states and their people,” Afreximbank President Professor Benedict Oramah told attendees at the ceremony at Jemmotts Lane, St Michael.