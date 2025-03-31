‘Mousie’ murder accused remanded pending psych evaluation

A man was remanded to prison on Friday after being charged with murder.

Diveshwanand Latchman appeared before Magistrate Allan Wilson at the Mahaicony Magistrate’s Court, charged with the murder of Parmanand Singh, also known as “Mousie”. The charge alleged that Latchman committed the offence on March 22, 2025, at Dundee, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara. He was not required to enter a plea, as the charge is indictable.

His attorney Bernard DaSilva requested that Latchman undergo a psychiatric evaluation to determine his fitness to stand trial. The magistrate granted the request and adjourned the matter to April 30, 2025, for the presentation of the psychiatric report.

Latchman was remanded to custody until then.