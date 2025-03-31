New bridge to replace collapsed structure at Strathspey, 70-day closure in effect

The Ministry of Public Works has announced that owing to the collapse of the bridge at Strathspey along the Railway Embankment, the area will be closed for 70 days to facilitate the construction of a new concrete bridge. The closure went into effect on Thursday last.

The work will be executed by China Railway First Group (CRFG), which will remove the old and construct a new concrete bridge, the ministry said.

Road users travelling eastbound will be required to detour using the Coldingen Road, then merge onto the main East Coast Road to continue their journey. While motorists travelling westbound will detour using Bladen Hall School Road and other designated access roads (Buxton Road and Annandale Access Roads) leading to the main East Coast Road, a public notice said.

It added that proper traffic signage will be installed in and around the affected area to guide motorists and pedestrians safely. Road users are urged to adhere to all posted signs, speed limits, and caution zones to ensure smooth traffic flow and safety.

The ministry further advised commuters to plan their journeys accordingly and expects minor delays in the area.

The bridge had also collapsed in August 2024 and emergency repairs had been executed by engineers and Chinese contractors.