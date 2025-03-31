No second meeting with Mohameds – Hughes

Alliance for Change (AFC) leader Nigel Hughes yesterday rubbished insinuations by the government that he had a second meeting with businessmen Nazar and Azruddin Mohamed, who were sanctioned by the US Treasury Department, and said it was the same one he spoke about three weeks ago when they sought legal advice.

“That is a meeting that took place about three weeks ago and as you can see that is from the entrance, at the car park of my business and there is nothing secret about that meeting. I have only had one meeting and that photo was taken from that meeting,” he told Stabroek News yesterday when contacted.

A photo of Hughes entering what appeared to be the Cross Street car park for his law firm, with the senior Mohamed in tow was shared on the Facebook pages of President Irfaan Ali, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo and Attorney General Anil Nandlall. The accompanied story published by an online news agency alleges that Hughes and the Mohameds met in Essequibo.

Hughes said that he saw the photo being shared by the government officials and when he had the meeting he had issued a release so he was surprised that it was being shared again to give the impression that there was another meeting.

“Whatever date that is when that meeting took place and I subsequently sent out the press release, that is the photo…,” he said.

The AFC had explained the meeting in a letter to the Editor. “On March 12, 2025, Attorney-at-Law and Leader of the AFC Mr Nigel Hughes, and General Secretary Raphael Trotman were consulted by Mr Nazar Mohamed and Mr Azruddin Mohamed of Team Mohamed’s at the request of the Mohameds on legal issues.

“The meeting took place at the offices of Hughes Fields and Stoby,” the letter stated.

“The discussion included addressing legal obstacles, which the team was encountering in its philanthropic work. The consultations were of a legal professional nature. Mr Trotman attended to provide professional political advice to Mr Hughes on the possible political implications of his possible professional engagement with the Mohameds. The law office is seeking its own independent advice of whether legal services can be provided to the Mohameds,” it added.