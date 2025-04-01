Commuters fretting over collapsed Strathspey Bridge

-concerned over temporary fixes

East Coast commuters yesterday expressed dismay with the dislocation caused by the collapsed Strathspey, East Coast Demerara bridge and one noted that the hurried repairs done just in August last year had not lasted long under the weight of heavy trucks.

The Strathspey bridge was closed last Thursday following its collapse, and demolition has since commenced to facilitate the construction of a permanent structure as part of the ongoing four-lane highway expansion project. The work will be executed by China Railway First Group (CRFG) and is expected to last 70 days.

Despite the government’s assurances, commuters and residents have expressed frustration over past temporary fixes and the inconvenience caused by detours. Many fear that unless concrete policies are implemented to regulate the movement of heavy-duty trucks, the new bridge may face similar structural issues in the future.

When Stabroek News visited the bridge yesterday, no major construction work had begun, but the effects of the closure were already being felt. Commuters reported heavy traffic congestion and delays due to rerouted traffic.

Andy Richards, a commuter, shared his experience: “This morning, I woke up at my usual time, 6:30 a.m., to get on the road early. I had only heard about the bridge construction yesterday. As I travelled, our bus had to cut off onto the line road. But when we got back on, the traffic was terrible. We were stuck for about 50 minutes. The bus was hot, everyone was complaining about being late for work. This situation is frustrating.”

Samantha Harris, a teacher from the area, also voiced concerns: “It’s frustrating for people like me who rely on public transportation daily. The detours add extra time, and the lack of proper notification made it worse. If the authorities had informed us earlier, we could have planned better.”

Michael Persaud, a Strathspey resident, expressed doubts about the sustainability of the new bridge: “This bridge collapsed in August last year, and they did quick emergency repairs. But it wasn’t done properly, and now, just months later, we are dealing with the same problem. My main concern is that after spending millions on a new bridge, the same heavy trucks will pass through and damage it again.”

To manage traffic congestion, the Guyana Police Force has implemented temporary measures, including a second lane between Coldingen and Annandale, in effect during peak hours from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. Additionally, residents south of the embankment between Vigilance and Triumph have been advised to use the embankment road and exit at Chateau Margot, La Bonne Intention (LBI), Beterverwagting (BV), or Agriculture Road.

The Ministry of Public Works has assured commuters that proper traffic signage will be installed to guide motorists safely. Road users are urged to adhere to speed limits and caution zones to facilitate smooth traffic flow. Officials have also advised commuters to plan their journeys accordingly, as minor delays are expected throughout the construction period.

Yesterday, Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, assured that the new Strathspey Bridge, set for construction, will align with the government’s plan to construct stronger and more durable bridges.

“We are building a concrete bridge, which is the equivalent of what we have done in all of our highways to deal with the weight concerns that we have in the country. We are also looking at a policy to address weight limits on our roads,” Edghill told Stabroek News during an interview.