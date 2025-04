-talks to continue

A deadline for a coalition deal between the PNCR and the AFC expired at midnight last night with no resolution to the impasse over who should be the presidential candidate.

Sources say that People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) Leader Aubrey Norton has insisted that it should be him while the Alliance For Change (AFC) on Sunday set its own terms saying its leader Nigel Hughes should be the presidential candidate.

Discussions are still however ongoing.