Duo accused of knife robbery on Robb St

-prosecution cites prevalence of armed robberies against Chinese

Joshua Craig, 20, and Navin Camacho, 34, yesterday appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court jointly charged with robbery under arms. The duo pled not guilty to the charge.

It is alleged that while in each other’s company on Wednesday 26th of March at Robb Street, Georgetown whilst being armed with a knife, they robbed Can Ming Su of $25,000 cash and one remote valued $35,000.

The prosecution objected to bail citing the prevalence of armed robberies against Chinese nationals in Guyana, the seriousness of the offence and the psychological effects the circumstances would’ve had on the victim.

Magistrate Azore denied the duo bail citing the seriousness of the offence. The matter was adjourned to the 14th of April.