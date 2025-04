Residents along the East Bank of Demerara now have easier access to justice following the inauguration yesterday of the new Friendship Magistrate’s Court.

The Department of Public Information said that the court will serve some 18,267 residents from Craig to Long Creek, covering legal matters for approximately 31 per cent of the population along the East Bank corridor.

Previously, litigants had to travel to courts at Providence or Diamond/Golden Grove, which was costly and time-consuming.