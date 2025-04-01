GAWU Credit Union shares $5.5m to members

The Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union Cooperative Credit Union Society Limited has agreed to distribute $5.5m to its members.

A release from the credit union said that it convened its 29th and 30th Annual General Meetings (AGM) on March 28, 2025, at the Union’s Headquarters located at 59 High Street and Wights Lane, Kingston.

After discussing reports presented, the Treasurer moved to adopt the audit reports, which collectively revealed a surplus exceeding eight million dollars ($8,000,000). Following the guidelines established by the Cooperative Society Act, the release said that the AGM authorized statutory deductions towards the Statutory Reserve and the Audit and Supervision Fund. After these deductions, a resolution was passed to distribute $5.5m to eligible members through dividends and interest rebates.