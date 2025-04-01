Gun dropped from motorbike near Macaw Lane

Ranks of the Anti-Terrorism Unit, led by a Cadet Officer on Sunday recovered a firearm without ammunition, which was dropped by a motorcyclist and his pillion rider in the vicinity of Macaw Lane, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

The police yesterday said that at about 5 am, the team was on mobile patrol in the South Ruimveldt area. While in the vicinity of Macaw Lane, the ranks observed two males on a motorcycle acting in a suspicious manner.

A release from the police said that the team attempted to intercept the two men, who dropped the motorcycle and escaped in a nearby southern alleyway. The area was subsequently searched, and one of the ranks found a .38 Taurus revolver without ammunition, in the alleyway.