High Court dismisses action over Exxon’s Hammerhead project but recognises EIA must cover indirect emissions

While dismissing an action filed against ExxonMobil’s Hammerhead project, a High Court judge has however recognised that Environmental Impact Assessments (EIAs) have to encompass indirect emissions of greenhouse gases.

Wintress Morris and Joy Marcus had gone to court against the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) over this matter, arguing that the EIA did not take account of Scope Three emissions of greenhouse gases.

Scope Three emissions are the result of activities from assets not owned or controlled by the reporting organization, but that the organization indirectly affects in its value chain.