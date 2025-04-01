Mayor rejects Parag’s claim over plan to waive interest on outstanding taxes

The Mayor and City Council has rejected the contention of Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development Sonia Parag that it cannot on its own waive interest on outstanding property taxes owed by city property owners.

The disagreement centres on whether the Council has the legal authority to implement such a measure. The Minister of Local Government by way of a March 26th letter addressed to Mayor of Georgetown Alfred Mentore warned of legal action if the Council proceeds.

In a response of March 27th, the Mayor has defended the decision as a necessary response to the financial struggles of residents, citing it as “help” for citizens.