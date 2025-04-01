Ministry to restore traffic over Strathspey Bridge in 48 hours following widespread complaints

Following widespread complaints, the Ministry of Public Works today said it will try to restore traffic over the Strathspey Bridge, East Coast Railway Embankment in 48 hours.

Today’s Stabroek News reported on the frustration that commuters face.

A press release from the Ministry of Public Works follows:

PRESS RELEASE

Ministry of Public Works to Implement Emergency Measures Following Strathspey Bridge Collapse and Traffic congestion.

Georgetown, Guyana – April 1, 2025

The Ministry of Public Works wishes to inform the public that the Strathspey Bridges along the Railway Embankment suffered structural failure on Thursday, March 27, 2025, after an overloaded truck traversed an already compromised section. Given the severity of the situation, the Project Team for the Railway Embankment Road Improvement and Widening Project acted immediately, in consultation with Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill, Minister of Public Works, and the Guyana Police Force, to close the affected bridges for public safety.

After careful evaluation and discussions on feasible detours, an official closure of the bridges was implemented on Friday, March 28, 2025. Under the Railway Embankment Road Improvement and Widening Project, the replacement of the existing bridges with modern reinforced concrete structures was already planned. The construction timeline for these new bridges typically ranges between 70 to 90 days to ensure durability and compliance with engineering standards.

However, since the closure, the Ministry has received an overwhelming number of complaints from the public regarding severe traffic congestion and major inconveniences to daily commuting along the East Coast corridor. Acknowledging the impact on residents, businesses, and motorists, the Ministry has decided to implement emergency intervention measures to restore access within the shortest possible timeframe.

To mitigate the disruption, the contractor, H. Nauth & Sons, has been engaged to install precast concrete slabs that will serve as a temporary bridge deck. These emergency works are being expedited, and the bridge is expected to be reopened for use within the next 48 hours. Additionally, recognizing the increased strain on alternative routes, the Ministry will be undertaking urgent repairs to the Bladen Hall School Road and the Coldingen Road to improve traffic flow and minimize disruptions during this period.

The Ministry urges all motorists and commuters to remain patient and exercise caution when using the alternative routes. Further updates will be provided as the emergency works progress.

For additional information, the public is encouraged to contact the Ministry of Public Works or follow official updates via our communication channels.

The Ministry appreciates your patience and understanding while we work to have this project completed as early as possible.