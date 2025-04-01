Sixty-person US team to aid five medical facilities here

The U.S. Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2025 mission, in collaboration with Guyana’s Ministry of Health, yesterday began a two-week medical engagement in five locations in Guyana.

A release from the US Embassy said that the mission aims to build partnerships, provide additional capacity and support to medical facilities and improve the collective ability to meet complex global health challenges. This is the second LAMAT mission.

The release said that the Ministry of Health will host a team of 60 US Army and Air Force doctors, nurses and technicians as they collaborate with medical professionals in Guyana to provide a range of medical and dental treatments to patients.

The release said that these services will be provided at Port Mourant Hospital, the New Amsterdam Regional Hospital, the West Demerara Regional Hospital, the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation and the Cheddi Jagan Dental School.

While addressing the opening ceremony, Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony welcomed the LAMAT mission for a second time to Guyana and highlighted the enduring legacy and impactful partnership between the United States and Guyana.

In remarks, US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires, a.i. Adrienne Galanek, noted that “LAMAT honors our promise to be Guyana’s trusted partner and reflects the ongoing and fruitful partnership between the Government of Guyana and the United States, aimed at enhancing health services.”

Ironically the visit comes amid strong pressure by the US on CARICOM countries over their use of Cuban medical teams on the grounds that the government in Havana is engaged in labour exploitation.