Winston Jordan facing new charge of misconduct in public office

Months after a similar charge was dismissed, former Finance Minister Winston Jordan was yesterday back in court charged with misconduct in public office before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court.

His lawyers argued that the charge was wasting the court’s time and politically motivated. The Magistrate granted Jordan $150,000 bail and ordered that he return to court on April 23rd.

The charge alleges that between February 25 and June 11, 2020, Jordan willfully misconducted himself by recklessly signing a vesting order for over five acres of land at Lot PSS Plantation Beterverwagting and Sparendaam. The land, valued at $150 million, was allegedly sold for just $2.425 million—an amount significantly below its assessed worth.